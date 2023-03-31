Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 48.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

