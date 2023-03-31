Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE UTF opened at $23.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $29.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,072,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,729,000 after buying an additional 193,230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,301,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $556,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
