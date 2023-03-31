Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Cap Achieves $3.14 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.14 million and $334.21 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 779,848,356 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 779,829,949.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00404482 USD and is down -16.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $315.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.