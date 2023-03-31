Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Cap Reaches $2.39 Million

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 81.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001790 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $124.88 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00136239 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00053085 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00037879 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001171 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

