CDW Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CDW in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 28th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for CDW’s current full-year earnings is $9.87 per share.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $190.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.98. CDW has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CDW by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in CDW by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in CDW by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

