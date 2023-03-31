Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) Declares Dividend of $0.58

Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.5781 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.
Palfinger Price Performance
Shares of PLFRY stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34. Palfinger has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $32.28.
About Palfinger
