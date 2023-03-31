Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $28.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.69.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $32.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.81. Intel has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.04.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.