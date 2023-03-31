Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Declares Dividend of $1.79

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.7858 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of EVVTY opened at $132.25 on Friday. Evolution AB has a one year low of $69.57 and a one year high of $133.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Evolution AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

About Evolution AB (publ)

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

