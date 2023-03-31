AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Declares $0.50 Dividend

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.4998 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

VLVLY stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $20.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Research analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, and Group Functions and Other. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

