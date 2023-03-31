AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Declares $0.50 Dividend

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.4998 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Up 2.6 %

VLVLY stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $20.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Research analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About AB Volvo (publ)

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, and Group Functions and Other. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

