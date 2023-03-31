Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,242 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 33,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $21.09.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.169 dividend. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.87%.

(Get Rating)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.