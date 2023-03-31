Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $453,000 Stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Price Performance

NYSE:PJT opened at $71.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.12. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $83.17. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.78.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.13). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $279.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 28.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PJT Partners news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,396,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PJT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

