Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Anywhere Real Estate at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOUS. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

About Anywhere Real Estate

NYSE HOUS opened at $5.07 on Friday. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

(Get Rating)

Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.