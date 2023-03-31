3,245 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,245 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of American Express by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 236,659 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,966,000 after buying an additional 18,280 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 93,854 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,867,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

American Express Stock Down 0.7 %

AXP stock opened at $162.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $194.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.90.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

