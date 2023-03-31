DA Davidson Increases Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX) Price Target to $4.00

Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $1.25 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Semantix’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Semantix Stock Up 5.0 %

STIX opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03. Semantix has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semantix

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Semantix stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Semantix, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Rating) by 190.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,835 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Semantix worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Semantix

Semantix, Inc provides consulting, training, and support for big data solutions, data science, enterprise search, machine learning, and Internet of things. The company offers SDP platform comprising data integration, connectors, application program interface management, data marketplace, artificial intelligence store, and machine language operation for retail, financial, and health.

