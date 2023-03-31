Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,858 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 405,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 31,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 32,102 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 259,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 24,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 58,589 shares in the last quarter. 15.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MIY opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

