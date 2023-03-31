Naples Global Advisors LLC Invests $273,000 in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 544.0% during the fourth quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,040 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,115.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5,546.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000.

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $31.73 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $36.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average of $28.50.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

