Naples Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,260 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,880 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Trading Up 1.9 %

Western Digital stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.66. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.