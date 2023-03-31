Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $484,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 981.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 488.3% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLW. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

Corning Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of GLW opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $38.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.35.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.