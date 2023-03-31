Naples Global Advisors LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $75.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1424 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

