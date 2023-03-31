Intrua Financial LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,123 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 431.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA opened at $34.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.07.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

