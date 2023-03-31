Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,500 The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 237,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,482,000 after buying an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth $705,000. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 45,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 48,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,869,000 after buying an additional 16,020 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $143.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.52. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $120.30 and a 1-year high of $171.35.

Insider Transactions at Middleby

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $47,217.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,369.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MIDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.14.

Middleby Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.