Brokers Issue Forecasts for Intellinetics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:INLX)

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Intellinetics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Taglich Brothers currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Intellinetics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Intellinetics Stock Performance

Shares of Intellinetics stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.37. Intellinetics has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellinetics

Intellinetics ( OTCMKTS:INLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Intellinetics had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intellinetics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Intellinetics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Intellinetics Company Profile

Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.

