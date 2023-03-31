Wedbush Weighs in on PVH Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PVH in a report released on Tuesday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.09. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $9.51 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.02 EPS.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PVH Stock Performance

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.78.

Shares of PVH opened at $86.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.41.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 5.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,379,000 after buying an additional 1,616,002 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the second quarter valued at $121,380,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PVH by 9.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its holdings in PVH by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,658,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 5.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,579,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,762,000 after purchasing an additional 84,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.