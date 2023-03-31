Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $129.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $140.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AAP. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 0.9 %

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $118.61 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $109.05 and a 52-week high of $231.43. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.