Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Atreca, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atreca in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Atreca’s current full-year earnings is ($2.54) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Atreca’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

BCEL has been the topic of several other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Atreca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Atreca to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of BCEL opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. Atreca has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Atreca by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atreca by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 77,798 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

