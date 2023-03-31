PVH Corp. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for PVH in a report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.20. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $9.51 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for PVH’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PVH from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.78.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $86.21 on Friday. PVH has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $94.51. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.07%.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 38.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,379,000 after buying an additional 1,616,002 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,380,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after acquiring an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its position in shares of PVH by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,658,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 5.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,579,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,762,000 after purchasing an additional 84,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

