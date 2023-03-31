Paychex, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paychex in a report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

PAYX opened at $113.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Paychex by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

