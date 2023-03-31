Five Below, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Five Below in a report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Five Below from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.54.

FIVE opened at $201.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.68. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. Five Below has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $212.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3,530.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $70,000.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,666 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

