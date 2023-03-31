bluebird bio, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($4.29) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLUE. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on bluebird bio from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.89.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $260.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.95. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $8.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 142.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in bluebird bio by 82.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $33,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 8,025 shares of company stock worth $62,595 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

