Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,924,652,000 after buying an additional 432,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,587,402,000 after buying an additional 710,141 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Prologis by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after buying an additional 2,823,799 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,056,000 after buying an additional 999,809 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Prologis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,897,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,848,000 after buying an additional 162,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $121.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Prologis’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

