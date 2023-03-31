Brian J. Wendling Sells 3,137 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Formula One Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $74.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $76.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FWONK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

Formula One Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,369,000 after buying an additional 58,281 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

