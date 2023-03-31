UBS Group Lowers American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $19.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.27% from the stock’s previous close.

AEO has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.62.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of AEO stock opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $18.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,848.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $278,306.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,843.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,848.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,710. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. State of Wyoming bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

