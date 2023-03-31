Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 52,832 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,016,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,832 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,629,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,183,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,940 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,613,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,332 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,614,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,423,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,833,000 after acquiring an additional 261,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LYG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.71) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 60 ($0.74) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

LYG opened at $2.36 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.076 dividend. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.92%.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

