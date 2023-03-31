Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 231.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 402.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 28.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGNA. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

TEGNA Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $16.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.63. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $917.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.90 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.