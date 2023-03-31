Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Energizer by 82.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Energizer by 3.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Energizer by 17.1% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 61,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Energizer by 6.4% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, EVR Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth $2,514,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENR opened at $34.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average is $32.50. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $37.89.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 65.15%. The firm had revenue of $765.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENR. Barclays increased their target price on Energizer from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

