Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $564,000 Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,043 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $193.57 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,639.71, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.03.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,644 shares of company stock worth $27,482,009 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

