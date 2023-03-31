Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,425 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Block by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,702,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,667,000 after buying an additional 686,870 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Block by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,357,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,605,000 after buying an additional 94,283 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Block by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,637,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,915,000 after buying an additional 426,204 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Block by 3.4% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,980,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,868,000 after buying an additional 162,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $2,340,905.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,185.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $2,340,905.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,185.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,592 shares of company stock valued at $20,782,727 in the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.81.

Shares of Block stock opened at $68.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $149.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.48.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

