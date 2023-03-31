Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $81.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.