Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 1,310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 79,284 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $782,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 25,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EXI opened at $113.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $89.52 and a 12-month high of $118.39.

About iShares Global Industrials ETF

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

