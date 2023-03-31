Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Moody’s by 137.1% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,308,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,094,000 after acquiring an additional 756,663 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Moody’s by 23.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,898,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,439,000 after acquiring an additional 556,040 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 30.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,483,000 after acquiring an additional 252,425 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 26,718.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 250,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 249,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 243.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,891,000 after acquiring an additional 224,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.67.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $300.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $346.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $302.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,443,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,443,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

