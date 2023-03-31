Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New $669,000 Investment in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PWZ opened at $24.70 on Friday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.08.

About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

