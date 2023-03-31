iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Stake Cut by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSB. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SUSB stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.76.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

