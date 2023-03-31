Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $684,000 Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 171.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,387 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 161,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Juniper Networks by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 37,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

JNPR stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.11%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $191,187.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,745,028.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $191,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,745,028.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $27,576.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,822 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

