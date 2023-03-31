Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 14,435 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,435 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,824,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $103.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $273.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

