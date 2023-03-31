Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $743,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 93,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $28.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.70.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.28.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

