United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €32.60 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.60 ($35.05) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €23.20 ($24.95) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($56.99) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €26.50 ($28.49) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

United Internet Stock Performance

ETR UTDI opened at €15.72 ($16.90) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of €19.85. United Internet has a 1-year low of €16.97 ($18.25) and a 1-year high of €32.33 ($34.76).

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

