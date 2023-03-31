SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($91.40) price target on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SMA Solar Technology Trading Up 22.6 %

Shares of S92 stock opened at €96.50 ($103.76) on Thursday. SMA Solar Technology has a fifty-two week low of €35.58 ($38.26) and a fifty-two week high of €84.70 ($91.08). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €76.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of €63.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.15, a P/E/G ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

