SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($91.40) price target on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
SMA Solar Technology Trading Up 22.6 %
Shares of S92 stock opened at €96.50 ($103.76) on Thursday. SMA Solar Technology has a fifty-two week low of €35.58 ($38.26) and a fifty-two week high of €84.70 ($91.08). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €76.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of €63.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.15, a P/E/G ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.
SMA Solar Technology Company Profile
Featured Articles
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.