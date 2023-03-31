Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON ARBB opened at GBX 944 ($11.60) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £140.56 million, a PE ratio of 2,604.17, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 903.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 863.99. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 625 ($7.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,038 ($12.75).

Arbuthnot Banking Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 10,833.33%.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

Further Reading

