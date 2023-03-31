Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €306.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €306.00 ($329.03) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RHM has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €233.00 ($250.54) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €310.00 ($333.33) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €292.00 ($313.98) price target on Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($322.58) price target on Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($290.32) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Rheinmetall Stock Performance

ETR:RHM opened at €271.70 ($292.15) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €242.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is €199.57. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €140.45 ($151.02) and a twelve month high of €274.50 ($295.16).

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

