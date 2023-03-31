Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on HARP shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HARP opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 212.23% and a negative return on equity of 299.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald Hunt acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harpoon Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 129.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

